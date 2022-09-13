LAS VEGAS, NV—On Wednesday, September 7, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Michael Telles was arrested for suspicion of the murder of investigative journalist, Jeff German who was found stabbed to death outside his home on the 7200 block of Bronze Circle in Las Vegas on September 3, at approximately 10:33 p.m.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), indicated in a press release the help from the public about the description of a red GMC Yukon as a possible vehicle of the suspect.

“Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD detectives were able to identify 45-year-old Robert Telles as the suspect in this case. Telles was taken into custody on September 7, 2022, and is currently at the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon,” stated the LVMPD.

DNA evidence found under the fingernails of Robert Telles that led to his arrest after his vehicle was discovered. Telles is being held without bond.

German had been writing for The Las Vegas Review-Journal since 2010. He did writing for The Las Vegas Sun. According to reports, German’s fellow journalists all speaking highly of him. “He asked the tough questions,” one journalist recalled.

German’s Twitter profile says, “I’m a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s investigative team, and I love digging up stories.”

“Focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes their wrongdoing,” reads captiosn at the end of his articles.

German has articles exposing truths about local leaders and he exposed a negative work environment in the office of Telles. German was investigating the office and submitted a records request for communication between Telles and other county officials as recent as June 2022.

Reports indicate that Telles lost his election bid, and blamed German for his loss. According to Ballotpedia, Telles was last on the ballot in 2019. He did not make the cut for the General Election on November 8, 2022.