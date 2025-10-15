SAN FRANCISCO—In the early morning of Sunday, October 12, 2025, at about 5:58 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call of a one-alarm fire at a two-story residential house that started in the garage in the Outer Sunset at the 1600 block of 42nd Avenue.

After arriving on the scene of the house, four minutes later at around six o’clock a.m. in the morning, they saw that a heavy inferno was coming from the first floor while heavy smoke was coming from the back and front of the house.

The firefighters were able to gain access to the house by forcible entry to the house’s garage.

Firefighters contained the fire on the first floor, causing it to not spread to either the second floor or the attic. They contained the fire to the front of the house.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) performed an electrical and gasoline check as part of a safety protocol. Fire crews were monitoring the situation by seven o’clock. They had checked out the extensions within the walls and parts of the ceiling.

One woman was rescued from the backyard of the house, suffering from smoke inhalation. She was being treated at the scene, but she was sent to a hospital for more medical treatment. Therefore, medics evacuated the woman. The other resident had been displaced from the house.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, and it is under investigation.