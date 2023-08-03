SAN FRANCISCO—Filman Kifle and Gregory Law were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Sunnyvale on Sunday, July 30.

Police were first notified of the shooting at around 2:45 a.m. According to the report, several gunshots were heard, and a vehicle was seen driving off in the 300 block of East Washington Avenue.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered two adult male victims, and one was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was given treatment for his wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Law tried to flee the scene by foot and discarded a semi-automatic handgun as he was running away. Police caught him and he was arrested. The gun was recovered by police.

Kifle managed to escape the scene but was located a few days later at San Francisco International Airport. He was arrested on Wednesday, August 2, as he was attempting to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

Both Law and Kifle were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, attempted murder and other offenses.

This case is still under investigation.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at (408) 730-7110.