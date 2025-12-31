SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, December 27, an illegal sideshow took place in the Outer Sunset District. At 3:45 to 4:30 a.m., residents in the Outer Sunset began contacting 9-1-1 in order to report loud engine revving, donut spinning and fireworks. There were reportedly 100 spectators at the scene. At 4:30 a.m., the event reached its climax at the intersection of Kirkham Street and La Playa Street and 48th Avenue and Kirkham Street.

At 5 a.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrived on the scene to scatter the crowd, but neighbors around the area expressed exasperation over the police response time.

During the event, spectators vandalized a U-Haul that was parked near 48th Avenue, shattering its windshield and setting fire from the inside. The U-Haul and its content, which was mostly furniture, belonged to a resident was destroyed.