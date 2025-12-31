SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, December 30, San Francisco Police Department Chief Derrick Lew announced the promotion of Nicole Jones to Assistant Chief.

Assistant Chief Jones takes over the Chief of Staff position that oversees functions of the department, including Administration, Risk Management, Strategic Communications, Community Engagement, Government Affairs, and Policy Development divisions.

“I am extremely grateful to have Nicole Jones as second-in-command of this department,” said Chief Lew. “Assistant Chief Jones has a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge that will help to support the SFPD and its officers. We have work to do, and I’m confident we have the leadership in place to ensure San Francisco is a safe and thriving city.”

Jones fills a vacancy in the department’s leadership structure that has been vacant for six months as the department reorganized its command staff, including the swearing in of Chief Lew earlier this month. She has over 18 years of experience in the SFPD. Before being promoted to Assistant Chief, she served as Deputy Chief of the Administration Bureau.

Jones joined the SFPD in 2007 after graduating from Recruit Class 219. She worked patrol at Ingleside and Tenderloin stations before being promoted to Sergeant, where she worked at Internal Affairs and the Special Victims Unit.

As a Lieutenant, Jones created the Staffing and Deployment Unit and worked at Northern Station and in the Chief’s Office. She served as Captain at Ingleside Station before being promoted to Commander of the Administration Bureau. She also worked as Commander of the Special Operations Bureau and oversaw a turnaround in the department’s Traffic Company, which emphasized increasing traffic enforcement following the pandemic.

Jones has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.