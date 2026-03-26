BEVERLY HILLS—On March 23, actress and Oscar nominee, Valerie Perrine died. According to her friend and filmmaker, Stacey Souther, Perrine died peacefully at home. She was 82.



“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest, and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it,” Souther stated on Facebook.



A GoFundMe was launched to provide a proper burial that read:



“Help us give Valerie Perrine the Farewell she deserves. In loving memory of Valerie Ritchie Perrine September 3, 1943-March 23, 2026.



The actress portrayed Miss Eve Teschmacher, who had a relationship with Lex Luther in Richard Donner’s “Superman II.”



“After more than 15 years waging a quiet, courageous battle against both Parkinson’s disease and debilitating central tremors, this luminous, vivacious woman finally rested.



Her passing leaves a void in Hollywood history and in the hearts of millions of fans around the world. This fundraiser is created with the full support and blessing of her brother, Ken Perrine, who himself continues to battle this devastating disease. Vallerie’s journey to the screen was as unlikely and dazzling as any script she ever brought to life.



A celebrated Vegas showgirl, she never set out to be an actress. Hollywood found her. And when it did, she dazzled everyone…Valerie’s final wish was simple and deeply meaningful: to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.”



A total of $40,560 of $65K has been raised. Perrine was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the 1974 film “Lenny” directed by Bob Frosse.