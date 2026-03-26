SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Taraval District on Monday, March 24.

The SFPD reported at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a residence located on the 2200 block of 22nd Avenue regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures and transport the victim to a local hospital for her life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders and medical staff, the victim was declared dead at the hospital.

The San Francisco Homicide Detail responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.