SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 25, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an attempted rape suspect was arrested.

The SFPD reported February 15, at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to a residence located on the 2100 block of Larkin Street regarding reports of a person yelling and screaming for help. Officers made contact with an adult female who was visibly distraught.

During the preliminary investigation, officers learned that an unknown male subject followed the victim home, and when she was attempting to close her door, the subject forced his way into her home and attempted to sexually assault her. After a brief struggle, the victim was able to escape from her residence and run for help.

SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) was notified of the incident and responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

A department-wide email with the suspect’s photo was sent out to all officers asking for help in identifying the suspect.

On February 16, officers assigned to the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC) Enforcement Team located the suspect at a residence on the 900 block of Geary Street. With the help of plainclothes officers and officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Daquane Hubbard, 34, of San Francisco was placed under arrest.

Hubbard was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for assault with intent to commit a felony (220(a)(1) PC), sexual penetration with object (289(a)(1)(A) PC), burglary (459 PC 1st degree), robbery (211 PC 2nd degree), attempted rape (664/261(a)(2) PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), sexual battery (243.4(a) PC) and assault with intent to commit rape (220(b) PC).

“This kind of heinous violence will never be tolerated in San Francisco,” said Chief Derrick Lew. “I want to thank all the police officers from multiple stations for their outstanding police work and coordination that led to the swift arrest of the suspect.”

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.