HOLLYWOOD—Sorry, but last week’s episode of “Survivor 50” was a bit of a dud with so much time spent on a reward involving Zac Brown instead of an focusing on the actual gameplay. This week’s episode, ‘Open Wounds’ witnessed the aftermath of Mike White’s blindside that left Ozzy pissed. Christian and Stephenie tried to reason to Ozzy, but he revealed he has a Shot in the Dark, but he also has an idol that can be used if he’s in danger.

Christian be careful, your ego is starting to become bigger than what it should be. Hmm, 5 minutes in an we’re really focused on Ozzy this episode. Ozzy at night, and Ozzy today is a total 360. A little meditation does Ozzy well as he apologized to Christian. Stephenie realized that she needs Ozzy in this game. She is smart to stay close to Ozzy because she knows he has an idol.

Over at Cila, Charlie chatted with Jonathan about is frustration building about not going to Tribal Council. Kamilla and Jonathan realized that Devens, Cirie and Rizo are the odd people out of their foursome. Devens buttered up to Jonathan, making him think he’s a number, and it seems Rizo could be in trouble, but he has an idol. Rizo being a target was music to Charlie’s ears, and Dee didn’t like that Charlie and Jonathan are trying to run things, Dee made a move and made it clear she wants to work with Rizo.

Rizo spilled to Dee about the Billie Eilish idol, and an alliance was proposed of Kamilla, Dee, Cirie and Rizo. Over at Kalo, Joe and Coach continued to bond over this loyalty BS, and you have to throw in Colby as well. Ok, I totally see all the wackiness with Coach that people have talked about from previous seasons. Tiffany and Aubry continued to bond with one another, and Aubry wanted to find more allies and went to Coach who ‘brought’ her in.

Back at Cila, Charlie’s venom for Rizo continued to build and his fascination to take out Rizo is going to be his downfall. Rizo revealed he told Dee, and Charlie spilled that Jonathan knows but Rizo realized Charlie is not to be trusted. Bad move by Charlie, not sure what he was thinking. Cirie was clued in on the new four and realizes she is now in a good spot.

The Immunity Challenge was upon us, and the contestants were stunned to see Mike White being voted out. Jeff dropped another bomb by revealing ONLY ONE TRIBE would be safe, and 2 would head to Tribal Council and 2 people would be voted out. It was a treat to see Kalo get back into this competition thanks to Tiffany, Aubry and Coach. So, it was down between Cila and Kalo, but Kalo won sending Cila to their first Tribal Council and Vatu back to TC yet again. Johnathan, you wanted to go to TC, and now you got your wish.

Back at Cila, this war between Charlie and Rizo building, the last important point was Rizo buttering up Kamilla and used Kyle to get her on his side. Rizo is a good liar, and Kamilla was surprised to learn about this, but she clocked that Rizo was lying about Kyle, good for her. Charlie spilled to Kamilla about the idol, but she already knew about it courtesy of Rizo.

Back at Vatu, Christian wanted to target Angelina, and all of Vatu, but Angelina agreed. Yeah, I don’t even want to see the TC for Vatu because it’s so obvious and apparent what is going to happen. Ozzy wanted to blindside Christian and shared that intel with Stephenie. Ozzy wanted to barter with Christian and asked for Christan’s Shot in the Dark as proof. Angelina realized that she is in between 2 duos. Emily spilled to Christian that Ozzy wants him out, which prompted Christian to give his Shot in the Dark to Christian to prove his loyalty.

At Cila, Rizo spilled to Cirie that he has an idol. Cirie revealed to Rizo that she has an extra vote, oh, this is a pairing that I didn’t expect, but I like it. Rizo started to spill a bit too much, his ego was started to become a problem, I think. He’s talking too damn much. Kamilla is indeed the deciding vote, and this good be interesting. The producers know that this Vatu TC was going to be a dud because we have Jeff doing impressions. There is nothing to talk about. As expected, Angelina got the boot, no suspense whatsoever. Perhaps Cila will deliver more theatrics, the jacket returned, but it was not as dramatic as before.

For Cirie and Devens, they know what TC feels like. Rizo was giddy per usual, with Charlie delivering ominous warnings. I loved Devens take that Rizo has no idea how people perceive him, which I think he learned after watching last season. Lots of great analogies with some broken trust expected along the way. Devens didn’t seem to be happy with his vote, gosh, I would love to see Charlie and Rizo play on a duos/allies season of “Survivor” because these two cannot stand one another.

Yeah, a blindside, and Jonathan, Charlie and Deve ns was not expecting it, yeah, we’re about to see some reactions from this tribe when they get back to camp that I want to see. We have a 17-person merge, what the hell am I missing? Jeff’s warning has me thinking perhaps we will have a double vote out for the first-time ever at Tribal Council! You vote out 3 people on one piece of paper versus one, however, I’m happy to see how these players play as one unified tribe.

We will get Aubry and Cirie, Cirie and Ozzy realigning, Stephenie and Cirie, and so much more. Next week’s “Survivor” cannot come fast enough!