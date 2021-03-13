SAN FRANCISCO—Supervisor Ahsha Safai announced that his car was broken into on Thursday, March 11.

Safai is the supervisor of San Francisco’s District 11, and is part of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

“Theft and burglary in this City has been emboldened and rampant,” Safai stated. The supervisor was on a call for a hearing to review the rise of shoplifting and theft in the city’s small businesses and “anchor stores” like Walgreens, Safeway, and CBS.

Safai said that many that are involved in auto break-ins have underlying substance abuse issues.

“We have to compel people into treatment and not let them walk away after arrest with no treatment options,” he stated.

He added that “we cannot just turn a blind eye.”

San Francisco’s City Hall is located on Goodlett Place. Safai’s District 11 contains Ocean View, Excelsior, Ingleside, and Visitacion Valley.

Jarek
I am a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout my life, I have had a passion for writing and storytelling. I find comfort in writing – it has always been a way I can comfortably express myself. I have also had a passion for politics – specifically, social justice and equality. These interests of mine have led me to major in journalism and political science at my university. As the field of Journalism is changing, I have gained numerous multimedia skills in order to further my story-telling. I am a sports geek, a lover of music, and an outdoorsman. I hope to spread my passions with the world.

