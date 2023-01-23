SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run that transpired on Sunday, January 22, in San Francisco’s Mission District.

At around 2:11 a.m., officers arrived at 16th Street and Capp Street after receiving a call about a collision involving a pedestrian. They discovered a damaged vehicle that had been pushed onto the sidewalk by the accident in front of the Victoria Theatre. The victim remained at the scene and sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated. The suspect fled the scene.

Shortly after that incident, a second collision occurred at 16th and Potrero involving the same suspect that fled the collision at 16th and Capp Streets. Both the suspect and one adult male victim were found suffering from serious injuries. They were both treated at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased later that morning. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is an open investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.