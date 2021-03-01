OLD SAYBROOK — On Saturday, February 27 Old Saybrook Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a 37-year-old Torrington Connecticut man allegedly used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at an ambulance facility and was also linked to other arson fires targeting Emergency Medical Services agencies.

The Facebook post said the suspect fled the state but was taken into custody Saturday night in Pennsylvania. He is being charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, authorities said.

Roxbury Fire Chief Todd Wheeler told CNN affiliate WFSB they got a call about an automatic alarm at the firehouse around 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. There was smoke coming out of the ambulance bay by the time Wheeler arrived at the firehouse, according to a report from WFSB.

He is expected to be extradited. There’s a bond of $150,000 under the arrest warrant that was issued according to the fire department. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said “This individual has targeted those who we count on to save lives. Our Officers have worked diligently all evening obtaining both search and arrest warrants to quickly stop these violent attacks against public safety and cause the suspect to be taken into custody.” It is unclear whether the suspect has an attorney.