SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to making threats, shots fried and firearm brandishing that occurred on January 31 and February 1. The SFPD reported on January 31, at approximately 8 p.m. an unknown male entered a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa St. and brandished a handgun. The subject fled the scene on foot on Balboa St. There was no report of injury or property damage.

On February 1, at approximately 7:20 pm an unknown male entered a Jewish Synagogue located on the 2600 block of Balboa St., shot a firearm several times, and fled the scene. There were no reports of injury or property damage. Officers seized expended casings that were fired, which is being investigated as possible blanks.

Through the course of the investigation SFPD investigators identified the male subject on February 3. At approximately 5 p.m. officers located the subject in the Richmond District and detained him without further incident. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant and searched the suspect’s residence. The search revealed evidence related to the incidents, which was seized by authorities. The suspect is believed to be the same subject for both incidents.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the adult male, whose identity is not being released at his time. The suspect was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charges of disturbing any religious assembly (302(a) PC), brandishing an imitation firearm (417.4 PC), and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service (11412 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.