SAN FRANCISCO—More than 23 pounds of narcotics have been seized by the San Francisco Police Department Narcotics officers after two search warrants were issued in Oakland on February 1. The SFPD report that the search warrants were for two locations: the 1800 block of East 24th Street and the 2500 block of 61st Avenue as well as the persons and vehicles associated with possession and sale of narcotics.

The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation initiated by the SFPD Narcotics Detail to intercept deadly drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin.

On February 1, at approximately 6 p.m., Narcotics officers spotted the vehicles listed on the warrant in the Southern District of San Francisco. The officers detained 3 adult males and a 16-year-old male in the area of the 900 block of Howard Street and in the area of Minna and Julia Streets. The officers searched suspects and their vehicles on scene and seized evidence related to their investigation.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest all four male suspects and placed them into custody. The adult males were identified as Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 25, of Oakland, Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 32, of Oakland, and Carlos Rivas, 29. The 16-year-old male will not be identified due to the fact he is a juvenile.

With the assistance of officers from Tenderloin Station, narcotics officers executed a search of the two residences located in Oakland. During the search, they located and seized one loaded unregistered, un-serialized firearm known as a ghost gun, over $28,000 thousand in U.S. Currency, over 23 pounds of narcotics, including more than 21 pounds of fentanyl, and other evidence related to the investigation.

The 16-year-old was transported to Juvenile Justice Center where he was booked for numerous narcotics and gun-related charges. Darwin and Olvin Ochoa-Cruz and Rivas were transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for numerous narcotics and gun-related charges.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.