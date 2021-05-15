SAN FRANCISCO — On Wednesday, May 12, a male suspect who stabbed a 34-year-old victim in the face in San Francisco was arrested for attempted murder.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a sighting of a male subject who matched the description of the suspect on the SFPD Facebook page. Officers arrived on scene to the area of Alemany Boulevard and Justin Drive and identified the suspect as 38-year-old Ryan Baker.

Baker was arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail where he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, aggravated mayhem, great bodily injury enhancement, and probation violation, along with attempted murder, according to a police report.

Earlier that day, around 10:30 a.m., Baker approached the victim asking for money, according to a police report. When the victim said he did not have any money, Baker stabbed the victim in the face with a knife then fled the scene.

Police were flagged down on the 200 block of Powell Street regarding the attack. Officers rendered aid to the victim and called medics to arrive on scene according to a police report. The victim was taken to the hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest has been made, but the investigation remains open and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the SFPD via the 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444.