PRINCETON—The deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old suspect who stabbed the victim multiple times with a four-inch pocket folding knife on Sunday, August 9.

According to the police officer, deputies from the Coastside Patrol Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at 281 Capistrano Road, Princeton at 6:40 p.m.

The suspect, Zachary Greenburg, of El Cerrito, stabbed the victim, Nico Morales after they had an argument related to Morales riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

According to Morales and his wife, the incident occurred because Greenburg refused to yield to Morales on his bike and Morales rang his bell to him.

The deputies located Greenburg’s vehicle at 6:43 p.m. while he was traveling westbound Capistrano Road. Greenburg and his vehicle were identified by witnesses on the scene. Morales was sent to a hospital where he underwent multiple procedures to stabilize him. Greenburg was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

It was reported that Greenburg is the same person who punched Hayden Williams, a former Leadership Institute Field Representative, in the face last year. Williams was helping conservative students recruit members for their Turning Point USA chapter at the University of California-Berkeley when the attack happened.

In response to the news, Williams’ attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, tweeted, “Zachary Greenberg’s free, but his victim’s recovering from multiple procedures and could have died. Why is this violent criminal still free-ranging around the Bay Area?”