SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 15, the Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 8-to-7 in game 1 of the series

Rookie left-hander Jesus Luzardo made the start for the A’s. Frankie Montas was scheduled to start, but was cancelled due to back stiffness. The Giants became the first team this season to score runs off of Luzardo early in the game. They scored six runs and knocked him out by the fourth inning. Third basemen Evan Longoria hit a solo homer and outfielder Hunter Pence hit a three-run homer to account for four of the runs.

Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto held the A’s scoreless until the seventh inning. In the seventh, the A’s finally got on the board as left-fielder Robbie Grossman tripled to drive in a run, and then scored on Khris Davis’s groundout.

The A’s entered the ninth inning down 7-2. First basemen Matt Olson hit a one-out solo home run off of Giants’ reliever Trevor Gott. The A’s then loaded the bases, helped by a defensive miscue by the Giants’ first-basemen Wilmer Flores. Right-fielder Stephen Piscotty then hit a hanging curveball just over the left-field wall for a game-tying grand slam. It was his second grand-slam of the year with the first coming on August 4 against the Rangers.

The Giants failed to score in the bottom of the ninth. The A’s took the lead in the 10th inning as Canha’s fly scored Chapman, who had started the inning on second base under the new extra-inning rule that Major League Baseball implemented for the 2020 season. In the bottom of the 10th, A’s closer Liam Hendriks stranded the Giants’ runner, securing the save and the A’s victory. Friday’s game was the first time since 1952 that the A’s were able to win a game after entering the ninth inning with a five-run deficit.

The Bay Area rivals play again Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.