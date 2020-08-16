SAN FRANCISCO—The National Weather Service extended on the morning of August 16 a red flag fire warning for the San Francisco Bay Area until 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The affected are for this urgent are below:

Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore

North Bay Interior Valleys-North Bay Mountains

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-San Francisco Peninsula Coast

East Bay Interior Valleys-East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range

Santa Cruz Mountains-Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose

Northern Monterey Bay

According to the National Weather Service, “thunderstorms are forecast to develop over the South Bay and Santa Cruz region overnight and then spread northward through Sunday.” Lightning strikes can cause new fire starts due to the current long duration heat wave. Wind will be light except for breezy onshore winds in the afternoon. Locally gusty winds are possible. Humidity will be 30% to 50& across the interior and 60% to 90% in the Bay Area.

The number of wildfires will increase in proximity to thunderstorms due to lightning. “Fires may spread rapidly due to dry fuels and, if nearshore, breezy onshore winds”, said the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted with an infrared imagery, showing where the moisture which causes thunderstorms comes from.

Wondering where this moisture is coming from bringing us these thunderstorms? Check out this GOES-17 infrared imagery and follow the moisture back to Tropical Storm Fausto#CAwx pic.twitter.com/cOWq5pABcs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

CAL FIRE has already reported more than 10 fires due to lightning as of around 10 a.m. on August 16, including the ones in Eden Valley area in Hopeland.