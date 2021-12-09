SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, December 2, officers from the San Francisco Police Department were in the Central Police District conducting an auto burglary abatement operation. They observed a silver sedan in the area of Beach and Hyde Streets and recognized a suspected vehicle wanted in connection with several auto burglaries in the area.

The SFPD reported that plainclothes officers followed the vehicle which continued to travel onto eastbound Interstate 80. Officers followed the vehicle onto the freeway and onto Oakland city streets until it came to a stop on the 800 block of West MacArthur Boulevard.

The suspects exited their vehicle, and the officers approached the suspects and identified themselves as authorities. Both suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were taken into custody. The suspects were identified as Zaion Stone, 23, of Antioch, and Jaron Jones, 21, of Elk Grove. Officers searched the suspect vehicle and located personal property and evidence connecting them with four car burglaries that were reported that day.

Stone and Jones were later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on five charges of second-degree burglary (459 PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), and vehicle registration fraud (4463(a)(1) CVC). In addition, Stone was charged with probation violation (1203.2(a) PC).

The San Francisco Police Department are still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.