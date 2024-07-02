SAN FRANCISCO—On June 27, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Favian Gonzales-Vancorner, 19, of San Francisco and Ana Reyes, 19, of San Francisco, were charged with multiple felonies in connection with an armed robbery in the Mission District. Gonzales-Vancorner’s charges include second-degree robbery (PC 211), possession of a deadly weapon, specifically a short-barreled rifle or shotgun (PC 33215), possession of an assault weapon (PC 30605(a)) and possession of a large-capacity magazine (PC 32310(c)). The criminal complaint also alleges that Gonzales-Vancorner personally used a firearm (PC 12022.53(b)).

In addition, both Gonzales-Vancorner and Reyes are charged with possession of a concealed firearm not registered to themselves inside of a vehicle (PC 25400(a)) and carrying a loaded firearm not registered to themselves (PC 25850(a)). The criminal complaint also alleges that Reyes committed these crimes while on bail and released on her own recognizance (PC 12022.1(b)).

Both defendants were arraigned on June 26, and each pleaded not guilty to all charges. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain both pending trial because of the public safety risk they pose. The court set no bail for Gonzales-Vancorner and released Reyes on her own recognizance. As a condition of her release, she is ordered to possess no weapons.

According to court records, on June 21, at 9:35 p.m., Gonzales-Vancorner and Reyes went into a liquor store on the 1200 block of Valencia Street and allegedly attempted to buy alcohol. Both suspects were unable to provide a valid ID to the store clerk. After being refused, both defendants left the store. Gonzales-Vancorner allegedly returned to the store later and took several packs of mixed drinks without paying. When the clerk tried to stop him, he allegedly reached into a pocket and partially pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and told the clerk to let him out.

Fearing for his life, the clerk allowed the defendant to leave with the merchandise. On June 23, officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrested Gonzales-Vancorner and Reyes after recognizing the defendants in a car. During the arrest, officers seized a loaded ghost gun (semi-automatic pistol) from Reyes’s purse.

The next court date for both defendants is set for July 10, for the preliminary hearing in the matter. The case remains an active investigation for the SFPD. Anyone with details is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.