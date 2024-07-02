SAN FRANCISCO—The SFDA’s Office revealed that on June 27, a conviction was secured against Dale Jepsen, 43, after a trial by jury for driving under the influence through the Mission District. Jepsen was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152(a)) with an allegation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent (PC 23578) found true and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or greater (VC 23152(b)) with an allegation of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent (PC 23578) found true.

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on February 25, Jepson drove recklessly through the Mission District where two San Francisco police officers spotted his vehicle while on patrol near 19th Street and Capp Street at 1:12 am. They observed Jepson’s vehicle run a red light while speeding, forcing them to maneuver their patrol vehicle to avoid a collision. After performing a traffic stop, the officers conducted an initial investigation and field sobriety tests. He was arrested after showing clear signs of intoxication. A subsequent blood draw showed his BAC to be 0.195 percent.

“One person in the US dies every 39 minutes as a result of drunk driving,” said Volunteer Assistant District Attorney Joel Brand. “That person is someone’s mother, father, son, or daughter. And those deaths are entirely preventable. I’d like to express my appreciation to the jury for thoughtfully considering the law, evidence, and coming to this important verdict.”

Jepsen is currently out of custody. He faces up to six months in county jail for his crimes and will be sentenced on July.