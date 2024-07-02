SAN FRANCISCO—On June 26, 2024, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that they secured a conviction after a trial by jury for threatening an employee at a residential complex in Mission Bay. Michael Dunn, 60, was convicted of criminal threats (PC 422).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on May 10, 2023, at approximately 8:10 a.m., janitorial staff at a residential complex on the 400 block of China Basin Street were moving commercial garbage bins when the victim saw Dunn in the garbage room holding a large metal pipe. After the victim informed Dunn that the room was restricted to employees, he dropped the pipe, picked up a larger 10-foot pipe and threatened to kill the victim while swinging the pipe.

The victim, after having previous hostile encounters with Dunn, retreated behind a garbage bin in fear for his life. Officers with the San Francisco Police Department arrived minutes later, reviewed surveillance footage and arrested the defendant.

“Our words have consequences, and no one deserves to be threatened with death or harm for simply doing their job,” said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Persaud. “I appreciate the jury’s thoughtful approach in deliberations and their commitment to following the law and holding Mr. Dunn accountable for his actions.

Michael Dunn is currently in custody with his sentencing scheduled for July 18, 2024.