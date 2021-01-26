SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department arrested Cory James Howard, 30, Karmal Howard, 44, Robert Mitchell, 44, and another unnamed suspect for a shooting that occurred Saturday, January 16.

In the area of Eddy and Taylor Streets, the authorities say the suspects shot four men and one woman at 9:08 p.m. Police indicated that the ambulance transported two of the men (both 44 years old) to a local San Francisco hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three victims, “A 37-year-old male, a 30-year-old female, and a 30-year-old male, were transported by private vehicles to a hospital in Oakland, California,” where the doctors indicated they all had non-life-threatening injuries, said the police.

“An investigation by the SFPD Night Investigations Unit (NIU) determined that four of the injured parties were active participants in the gun battle,” said the San Francisco Police in a press statement.

Police booked Howard, a resident of Stockton, for several charges such as carrying a loaded firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, in addition to being on “supervised probation in Santa Clara County” for a previous burglary conviction, police said.

The police booked Mitchell, of San Francisco, with similar charges like carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon on one’s person, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

A prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the California Legislature said, is a felony and can be punishable for up to three years in either jail or prison.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office files listed the additional charges of domestic violence and probation violation by an adult probation office to Mitchell’s criminal record.

Karmal Howard, a resident of Antioch, was “re-booked on the charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm on one’s person, carrying a loaded firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and providing false information to a peace officer,” along with being on probation because of a conviction in Alameda County for robbery, the police explained.

Police said they have a fourth suspect who is still receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, but once the hospital releases him or her, the police indicated they will book the suspect.

The San Francisco Police still consider this case to be an active investigation and asks for the public’s help in providing more tips. Call (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the tip with “SFPD.” All informants will remain anonymous.