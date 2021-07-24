UNITED STATES—What does it take for you to realize that you have done too much? Would you have to pass out after work from exhaustion? Would you have to have your entire body in aches and pains? Would you have to fall to sleep and not realize that you slept the entire day away? There are a ton of things that can come into the mix that makes you say perhaps it might be time to just pause; take a break and recharge that battery.

I have been juggling and doing so much lately, I have barely had more than 4 hours a sleep each night for the past 6 weeks. My body and brain is running on empty, my body feels like its breaking down and it feels like every single day I’m placing myself in a position where my body if I make the wrong move I’m going to pay the price. I think that is the price you pay when you internalize everything instead of just letting things go sometimes.

I have been told this by so many people my entire life. I eternalize my pain, my struggles, my frustrations and so much more that it literally starts to beat up my body and not in the best way. I would do almost anything to get one day of pure sleep uninterrupted. I mean sleep where you feel you’ve slept for hours even though it was only 8-10 hours. That sleep helps rejuvenate the body, the mind and the spirit. You feel refreshed you feel ready to tackle anything that comes your way without hesitation people. That is how we all want to feel on a consistent basis uninterrupted.

So what does it mean to take a moment to yourself? It sometimes means you just have to disconnect, you have to separate from all the drama and chaos that might be circulating in your orbit. If you don’t detach you will just continue to feel overwhelmed and that stuff will continue to pile up and pile up until you cannot take it anymore and you crash and burn and not in the best way. Your mental psyche is so burned out; you have no idea how to rejuvenate yourself to get back into a positive state of mind.

What I have learned is that getting rid of such starchy, greasy and heavy foods make a difference as well. When you eat well, you feel well and that goes a long way for your body people. In addition, I have upped my water intact. No do I drink a lot of water now? Yes, but I always feel water is your best friend, over any other form of liquid, because hello our bodies are 3/4 composed of water. If your body feels good, you will feel good as a result also.

However, taking a moment for yourself is not just about eating right and disconnecting from the drama and technology in your orbit, it involves doing something that is solely for you. When you focus on you and the things that make you happy that uplifts your spirts and takes you out of a potential funk that you have been struggling to escape.

Life is full of obstacles and you have to always prepare for it. If you’re not challenged, life becomes too easy. You need to know what you’re capable of and the best way to do that is to be challenged. I am a firm believer that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but don’t push yourself to the edge of burnout that is always a dangerous thing people.