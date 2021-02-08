TAMPA, FL—For a considerable time, Tom Brady has been the GOAT. Yet even by his lofty standards, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7 has to be recognized as one of the great achievements in the history of sports.

Consider this: Tom Brady is 43, and in his first year as quarterback for the upstart Bucs, he led the Buccaneers to their second ever Super Bowl title. It marks the first time a team has won the Lombardi trophy at their home stadium.

All these factors contributed to a perfect storm. On the other side of the ball, Tampa Bay’s defense held the high octane Chiefs offense out of the end zone.

It was the worst start of Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes career. His stats line read like this-26 of 49, 270 yards no touchdowns and two interceptions. While Brady was crisp and terrific, going 21 of 29 for 201 yards and had three TDS.

“We came together at the right time, we all knew this was gonna happen, didn’t we”? said Brady, who earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fourth time in his illustrious career.

Penalties killed the Chiefs, Tight End Rob Gronkowski caught two early touchdown passes from Brady, wide Receiver Antonio Brown added another TD reception making it 21-6 at halftime.

At 68, Buccaneers head Coach Bruce Arians becomes the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl title. The Bucs defense was swarming, never allowing Mahomes get comfortable in the pocket. Mahomes was sacked three times, held out of the end zone and intercepted twice.

The old adage goes you can’t teach an old dog new tricks; after this impressive victory Tom Brady and Bruce Arians would certainly disagree!