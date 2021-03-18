SAN FRANCISCO—A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to a carjacking attempt that took place in San Francisco on March 11. The incident occurred at 4:58 p.m. at the Safeway store on the 700 block of 7th Avenue in the city’s Inner Richmond District.

A 75-year-old woman was walking back to her red Lexus when three women began attacking her. They stole her keys and purse in an attempt to carjack. One of the suspects allegedly asked the elder to borrow her phone to call a family member, when the three started attacking her and dragging her. Officers summoned medics who treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department indicated in a press release that after obtaining the victim’s keys the suspects jumped into the victim’s car. A male bystander saw the commotion and came to the victim’s aid. The suspects backed the car into the bystander, while trying to steal the vehicle. The bystander hit the rear window of the victim’s car, which shattered upon impact with his bare hand and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

When the rear window shattered, the suspects ran from the vehicle and jumped into an awaiting vehicle that fled the scene. Witnesses recorded portions of the incident and along with the Good Samaritan provided officers information that assisted in identifying the suspect’s vehicle. A felony want was placed on the suspect vehicle.

The SFPD Robbery Unit who investigates carjacking incidents took over the investigation. On Friday, March 12, at approximately 5:09 p.m. the SFPD was alerted by the Antioch Police Department that they located the suspect vehicle and detained three occupants. One of the occupants was identified as one of the suspects in the carjacking.

Officers from Richmond Police Station responded to Antioch, and placed the suspect under arrest, and the vehicle was towed to San Francisco. The suspect is a 16-year-old female from San Leandro. She was transported and booked into San Francisco’s Juvenile Justice Center for felony charges of Carjacking (215 PC), Robbery (211 PC), Aggravated Assault (245(a)(1) PC), Elder Abuse (368(b)(1) PC), and Conspiracy (182PC).

Since the suspect is a juvenile, authorities are not disclosing her identity. She was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, elder abuse, and conspiracy charges. The investigation on the identities of the three other suspects remains open and active.

The victim and the Good Samaritan are recovering and are cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Jarek Rutz and Donald Roberts