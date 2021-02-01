SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department arrested Milan Ward, 19, and two other teenage males for an armed carjacking that occurred on January 26 on the 400 block of Cortland Avenue in San Francisco.

According to the police, a 32-year-old woman told the officers that she was sitting inside her unlocked Subaru SUV around 5:53 p.m. when a man opened her car door and demanded her keys.

“A second suspect appeared and attempted to forcefully pull the victim out of the car,” police said, “but his effort was thwarted as she was wearing a seatbelt. The victim noted that both suspects were armed with handguns.”

The police said the woman unbuckled her seat belt and exited the SUV, as one of the suspects “forcefully took” her cell phone away from her. After taking her phone, authorities say the suspects got inside her SUV and drove off.

About an hour later, the authorities revealed the dispatchers at the Department of Emergency Management received information regarding a hit and run collision that involved a “carjacked Subaru” at the Unit block of Navy Road.

“Responding officers from Bayview Station located three subjects in close proximity to the collision scene. The subjects partially matched the suspect description from the carjacking. As the officers approached them, they attempted to walk away,” the police indicated.

The San Francisco Police promptly detained Ward, along with a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male companions.

A loaded “Glock” style semi-automatic pistol was found on Ward, along with another loaded Highpoint 9mm pistol, a cell phone was found nearby, and “the victim’s keys were seized from one of the juveniles,” said the police.

The police revealed the Highpoint pistol was reported as stolen from Shasta County. Concerning the “Glock,” the authorities said the upper part was stamped with a serial number, but the lower receiver did not contain a serial number.

The police also revealed that one of the detained teens is wanted in connection with another robbery that occurred on December 30, 2020, near Fillmore and McAllister Streets.

During the incident, the authorities said the 22-year-old victim said that a male suspect snatched a cell phone away from him while he was aboard a Muni bus. “The victim saw three suspects running off the bus and gave chase until one of the suspects reached into his waistband, simulating that he had a gun. The victim told investigating officers that he was scared that the suspects had a weapon and let them escape,” the police stated.

Jail records indicate that Ward’s next court appearance is February 4 at 9:00 a.m. and that he is held without bond.

Police ask for the public’s assistance in the investigation of the carjacking and the robbery because these are still considered active investigations. All tipsters will remain anonymous. Call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text them at TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”