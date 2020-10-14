FAIRFIELD, CA—On Monday, October 12, three individuals were caught on camera stealing and damaging conservative leaning signs off of private property because they, “hate government.”

A home owner who was suspicious of theft from his front yard caught three people on camera (two of which have been identified) taking signs out of his yard and slicing one with a knife. The owner of the home would like to stay anonymous after seeing the retaliation against St Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey who used their second amendment right to protect their home during a protest and were chastised by the media and later indicted by a grand jury.

The fear of that happening to him or anything of the sort was enough for him to want to stay anonymous.

The Fairfield resident had put up signs before this incident and they were getting wrecked so when new signs were put up, he was prepared to see who was responsible for the crime. The signs supported the reelection of President Trump, and republican candidate for California’s Third Congressional District, Tamika Hamilton. They read, “Trump”, “TamikaGHamilton CA3” and “No New Taxes.”

Camera footage caught two fifteen-year-old boys and another individual who has yet to be identified. When the two boys were caught by the home owner, the police showed after a call was made to come condemn the boys for their behavior. The home owner did not press charges against the two individuals, but asked them “Why are you doing this?” They responded with, “because we hate government.”

He did not have them arrested because he believed that speaking to them about their rights would be more beneficial than having them put in handcuffs. Instead he told them, “if you don’t like something, you can get involved in city council and express yourself.”

He wasn’t quite sure if they understood what he meant by his words but he hopes that they they do. He told Canyon News, “you still have to stand up for what is right” after he said he wanted to “set an example for his own family.”

The two boys were taken home in a police car to their parents.