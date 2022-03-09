SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired on March 1. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:37 a.m., officers from Tenderloin Police Station responded to the unit block of 6th Street for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers found a 47-year-old male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died from injuries sustained. He was declared deceased on scene. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.