SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a murder that transpired on the 1800 block of Mission Street on March 2. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers from Mission Police Station responded to a report of an assault.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details regarding the assault is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.