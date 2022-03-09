SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has authorized a $25,00 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 35 year-old Mark Anthony Hughes of San Francisco in 2020.

The SFPD reported that on March 14, 2020, at approximately 1:50 a.m. officers responded to the unit block of Jones Street about a shooting, where upon arrival they found Hughes, who was shot multiple times by an unknown person(s). Despite the life-saving efforts of emergency responders, the victim died at the scene from his injuries. His family is seeking closure from the fatal shooting and is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect(s). A copy of the Crime Bulletin accompanies this news release.

Anyone with details about this case is asked contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-9099 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.