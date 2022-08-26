SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that transpired on Geary Boulevard on August 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 11:52 a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to the area of 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard on a report of a battery that occurred.

Upon arrival, officers met with a 65-year-old female who told authorities that she was walking on Geary Boulevard near 26th Avenue when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her several times. The victim said that the assault was unprovoked, and she suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators obtained video of the suspect who was later positively identified as Terence Chrisman, 35, of San Francisco. On Monday, August 22, a police officer assigned to Central Station was on the 800 block of Bryant Street when he spotted Chrisman and took him into custody without incident. Chrisman was booked at San Francisco County Jail on two charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury (245(a)(4) PC), elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC), and new felony arrest while out of custody on pending felony (12022.1 PC).

Investigators believe a second victim was attacked by Chrisman prior to the attack on the 65-year-old victim. Investigators are asking that if anyone has information about this incident to contact the SFPD, as the case remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with details can call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.