The Final Touch 2 Subjected To Multiple Burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO—A nail salon in San Francisco has been subjected to multiple thefts that have occurred in a five month period.

The Final Touch 2 on Presidio Avenue has been burglarized three times since the month of July. The business which is owned by Wendy Nguyen has been running for 10 years.

The latest robbery occured on Monday, December 5, at around 3:45 a.m. Surveillance video from the shop reveals one suspect breaking through a window with a second suspect following. The pair got away with more than 60 bottles of gel nail polish, manicure tools, and a credit card machine.

During the first break-in no items were taken out of Nguyen’s shop. The second time a candy jar and speaker were taken. After the second incident Nguyen decided to install cameras.

The San Francisco News reached out to Wendy Nguyen for more information but did not hear back before print.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call SFPD at (415) 553-0123.