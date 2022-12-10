SAN FRANCISCO—Mayor London Breed, elected officials the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), and anti-gun violence advocates conducted a press conference on Wednesday, December 7, to promote the United Playaz Gun Buy-back event this Saturday, December 10, at the United Playaz Clubhouse on Howard Street. The gun buy-back event provides a place for people to turn in their weapons, no questions asked, and get guns off the streets and out of communities.

The Gun Buy-Back program has operated since 2014 and has collected nearly 2,500 guns. People can turn in their guns in exchange for $100 for a handgun and $200 for assault weapons. Funding for the gun buy-back was provided by philanthropic donations and a grant from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

“We are working to bring down gun violence incidents in the City every day and there is still so much work to do.” said Mayor Breed. “Whether through efforts like this Gun Buy-Back Program with Unite Playaz or passing gun safety legislations, we must continue to lay that ground work on the local level as we continue our fight for safer communities and a safer country. The loss of life from gun violence has to stop, and we all have to work together to save lives and keep our communities safe.”

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and United Playaz typically host gun buyback events annually. Following collection of the firearms, they are melted down and the parts are recycled to create jewelry and other goods that are sold to finance future gun buy-back events. United Playaz is a violence prevention and youth development organization that has worked in San Francisco for over 20 years.

“The United Playaz’s annual gun buyback is a life-saving event that gets guns off the street,” said Senator Wiener. “Gun violence is an epidemic in this country, and we’ve seen LGBTQ people targeted in multiple massacres, like at Club Q and at Pulse Nightclub. When we are able to get guns off the street, we save lives. While we have much more work to do to end gun violence, this event is an important step.”

“Gun violence has no place in San Francisco, and I applaud United Playaz for its continued leadership to reduce violent crime and for creating safer, more inclusive communities — especially for children and families,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. “In recent years, the gun lobby and federal courts have severely limited the ability of policymakers to enact meaningful gun control. That’s why community-based organizations have such an important role to play to reduce violence and get dangerous weapons off our streets, and none is better at it than United Playaz.”

“Gun buy-back programs save lives— period. At a time where gun violence is on the rise nationwide, I am proud to say that San Francisco’s gun violence rate is starting to decrease. This is due in no small part to United Playaz and all of the incredible work that they have been doing in the community,” said District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefanie.

“I’d like to thank Mayor London Breed, and our elected officials for their leadership and continued partnership with the SFPD to help make San Francisco safer for everyone,” said SFPD Chief William Scott. “Through collaboration with community partners like United Playaz, we are able to come together as one to help reduce gun violence in our communities. Gun buyback programs have yielded hundreds of guns, rifles, and assault weapons, and are a proven and effective strategy to stop deadly firearms from getting into the wrong hands.”

“It’s takes one grain of sand to move a mountain. One gun off the street can save the planet. Let’s work together to make San Francisco a little bit safer this Saturday. It takes the hood to save the hood!” said Rudy Corpuz, Jr., Founder and Executive Director of United Playaz. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1038 Howard St. in San Francisco.