SAN FRANCISCO—The upcoming “Matrix” sequel reportedly had to pay a large sum to the San Francisco Police Department when they came o to film the sci-fi film. The money was used to pay police officers who worked additional shifts on top of their regular schedule in order to secure the production while filming took place in the city.

A total of $420,371.63 was paid to the SFPD according to documents given to SFGATE by via the police department on Monday, May 24. Several stunts for “The Matrix 4” were filmed in the financial district of San Francisco which had to be secured from the public interfering or possibly getting injured.

On February 16 and February 23, a low-flying helicopter stunt was filmed on Market and Pine Street that also involved planned explosions and stunt doubles for Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss. Both actors were seen leaping off the 44 Montgomery Street skyscraper. The SFPD were present during the 21 days for the shooting of the “Matrix” sequel.

“The Matrix 4” was originally slated to release on December 21, 2021, but was pushed back due to the pandemic. The film is slated for release on April 1, 2022 in the United States and Canada. The film is bringing back original cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith.