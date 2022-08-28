UNITED STATES—Gambling is not a new concept in India; people in the country have been doing it for centuries. But with the recent introduction of online casinos, particularly foreign ones, the popularity of gambling in the country has grown even further.

Studies show that 40% of all the Indians who use the internet have gambled online at least once. In this article, let’s look at how the rise of online casinos in India happened, the effects of this change, and what the future holds for the industry.

The legality and safety of online gambling in the country

Despite the existence of gambling games for centuries, India has adopted strict rules to regulate the space. The activity is more or less banned throughout the country, with a few exceptions like Sikkim and Goa. In these states, while casinos exist, the government closely monitors their dealings.

Gambling activities in India are regulated through the Public Gambling Act (1867). Since the law was introduced so long ago, there has been no mention of restrictions on the activities of online casinos.

Furthermore, online casinos are more accessible to Indian players now than ever, thanks to mobile phones and extensive internet connectivity. In light of this, the risk of minors getting into gambling, among other factors, make a large chunk of the population wary of trying out online casino sites.

Despite these concerns, foreign online casinos continue to flourish in India. This happens primarily because the law does not prevent the advent of such casinos in the country. Anyone who is over 18 years of age can sign up, deposit money, and play games on such sites without worrying about legal issues. Moreover, foreign online casinos use several methods to verify the age of their players and curb addiction issues.

What fuels the growth of online casinos in India

It is undeniable that online casinos have a lot to offer; players from all over the world are actively involved in this space. In India, the direction of the industry’s growth is influenced by many factors, including legal boundaries, social norms, digital trends, and much more.

It is part of the country’s digital development

Reports from January 2022 show that there were 658 million internet users in India. With a growing number of people becoming more digitally savvy, it is only natural that they look for interesting opportunities on the internet. As such a situation persists, an online casino in India with a foreign license provides a safe, convenient and fun way to make real money online.

Easy and convenient payment options are available for Indian players

The popular online casinos in the country make it easier for players to deposit and withdraw money by allowing payments through locally available options. This includes fast methods like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. The ease of payment further draws players to the casino websites in India.

It is usually a rewarding way for players to spend time

The top online casinos in India explicitly warn players not to take up gambling as a substitute for a full-time occupation. On the other hand, gambling online is a safe and fun way to make real money on the side. This is a feature that attracts the young population of the country to online casinos.

Plus, several casino sites help players increase their winnings by offering bonuses and cashbacks regularly.

The fact that these sites are easily accessible from anywhere at any time, as long as a mobile phone and good internet connectivity are available, adds to their appeal.

There is a high level of convenience in online gambling

The top online casino sites available in India are generally mobile-optimized. This means that the users can play games on these platforms from anywhere. From a long ride on the metro to standing in a queue, you can play and win rewards whenever you want to.

What’s more, good casino sites keep the sign-up and verification process really simple. Players can join and start playing games on these sites within minutes. All in all, the convenience of using online casinos makes it more popular for players in the country who are always on the go.

Players have plenty of gaming options to choose from

The number of real-life casinos in the country is quite limited. The types of games visitors in these casinos can play are even more limited. This is majorly due to the heavy restrictions placed on the industry by the law.

As an alternative to this situation, online casinos appear with thousands of gaming options to choose from. It is next to impossible for players to run out of game choices in this situation. This keeps the overall casino experience fun and engaging in the long term, yet another reason the online platforms are gaining popularity.

Cricket betting continues to be a popular activity in the country

Indians’ love for cricket is quite obvious, and people spend a lot of time watching the major tournaments throughout the year. Betting on the outcome of cricket matches enhances the overall viewing experience.

Several online casinos in the county provide convenient cricket betting options to the players. This is a feature that Indian players love to try out, particularly during the IPL season.

Apart from cricket, users can bet on other sports like football, basketball, tennis, and so on.

Online casinos use worthwhile marketing tactics

From welcome bonuses to weekly cashbacks, online casinos use several strategies to attract players to their sites. The best part is that they actually help players increase their odds of winning and bring down their losses. Some casinos use Indian-inspired website layouts, gaming options, and bonus schemes to localize the gaming experience as well.

These are not features that are available while playing at traditional casinos. As players want to increase their winnings, they are consequently relying more on online sites that help them with worthwhile promotions. Needless to say, the marketing tactics are working well to enhance the attractiveness of online casinos in the country.

Deriving inspiration from traditional Indian casino games

Players in India have been playing a number of table and card games like Andar Bahar and Jhandi Munda for years without the internet. For some people, these games were an essential part of their childhood, bringing out nostalgia.

The popular online gambling sites in India use this nostalgia to create modern versions of the existing casino games. Some platforms even use Indian themes and avatars to add to the overall experience, which many people find appealing. By blending online gaming elements with traditional ones, online casinos provide a localized yet modernized gaming experience in the country.

Examples of top online casinos for Indian players

Casino players in India have hundreds of platforms to choose from. Yet, some sites stand out from others and are more prevalent in the country. The top 5 ones are as follows:

Jeetcity

Casumo

Casino Days

Europa Casino

Lucky Niki

Bottom line- what the future holds for the Indian online casino industry

After weighing out the pros and cons of both offline and online casinos, it is evident that the latter has a lot more to offer. As no laws in existence curb the activities of foreign-licensed casinos in India, it is safe to say that they will continue to grow in the country.

New online casinos are cropping up every day, and Indian players will likely have more options to try out in the future. Plus, the convenience and benefits these sites offer keep winning player attention. All in all, the future looks bright for the online casino industry in India.