HOLLYWOOD—I was giddy and I mean giddy to see “The Traitors” season 2 of the U.S. because it had some of my favorite “Big Brother” and “Survivor” players competing, but buddy, season 3 might be one of the best there is. I mean the best player to ever play “BB” and not win is playing the game, Danielle Reyes, not to mention two “Survivor” legends in Tony Vlachos and Rob Mariano. America, sign me up right now, I mean right now because I am seated and ready for this installment.

Peacock this is literally one of the reasons I have kept my subscription for this iconic reality competition series. The first season was epic, I mean epic, season 2 was solid, but some of those players fans wanted to see last longer didn’t, and people who should have been booted immediately were not. We really have some gamers this time around, even though the amount of bravo competitors is a bit much for my liking.

So, you already know three titans playing the game, other contestants this season include “The Real Housewives” alums Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon and Chanel Ayan. Out of those four ladies Ayan will deliver, Dorinda might, but we’ll have to wait and see. Other Bravo stars include Ciara Miller “Summer House” and “Vanderpump Rules” Scandoval, Tom Sandoval. Sandoval on this series will be interesting because I think he is going to be eaten alive by some of these players, and I can’t wait to see it.

One of those players has to be none other than “Big Brother” alum and the greatest confessional queen of all time Britney Haynes. Britney and Danielle competed recently on “Reindeer Games” I wonder if those two ladies still have bad blood, after Brit was responsible for Danielle’s downfall. Revenge could be on the horizon.

Other “Survivor” alums include season 32 winner Jeremy Collins and recent competitor Carolyn Wiger who was an absolute treat as a character on the small screen. “Survivor” and “Big Brother” better align. Three other contestants who I think will cause some ruckus include “The Biggest Loser” star Bob Harper, “Rupaul’s Drag Race” winner Bob the Drag Queen” and “Selling Sunset” star Chriselle Strause. I feel this season we have a lot more familiar faces and individuals ready to compete. There are a few on this list who could have been left at home. A stunning revelation is that pop star Britney Spears’ ex hubby Sam Ashgari will compete, now I wonder what stories he will share?

Other competitors include Dylan Efron “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey, Lord Ivar Mountbatten “British Royal,” professional wrestler Nikki Garcia and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Wells Adams.

I’m sorry I’m calling it now, I need to see Danielle Reyes, Tony Vlachos and Rob Mariano as traitors. I just know in my gut those three will cause all sorts of chaos in that castle. I don’t think we’ll see both Tony and Rob as ‘Traitors’ but without a doubt one of them will don that cloak. However, those three would be TV gold I think. People who could get the boot early and I wouldn’t care, Robyn Dixon, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey and Wells Adams; sorry they just aren’t compelling TV.

I can only imagine the drama, cattiness and the mayhem that is about to be unleashed at this Roundtable. Chanel can deliver some wicked shade and Britney will be Britney I can only imagine what she says about some of these contestants people. The year 2025 cannot come soon enough because that is when the third season is expected to drop exclusively on Peacock. Let the murrrrderrrrrr begin!