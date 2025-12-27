HOLLYWOOD—I honestly thought we were over this fiasco of Willow Tait being responsible for shooting Senator Drew Quartermaine on “General Hospital.” Curtis hired Selena Wu to utilize one of her men to take out Drew, but Curtis backed off in the last minute and suddenly he is a free man. Like I said before, “GH” sometimes doesn’t know how to deliver captivating changes to its characters that make them intriguing.

Nathan and Dante captured footage showing Willow on route to Drew’s home after leaving the hospital. LOOK WRITERS, the viewers are NOT STUPID! We already know that Willow did not shoot Drew. When it’s so obvious it is never the right result. It would be one thing if she wasn’t married to Drew, but she is. I have no clue why we are dragging it out. What purpose is this going to serve? Carly grinning in court, Michael doing the same, all the while players who are not important like Brook Lynn, Josslyn and Elizabeth are being grilled on the stand.

One thing I’ve always loved about the character of Alexis Davis is that she is one hell of an attorney. I hate, and I mean it with a passion. I hate that Drew is literally blackmailing Alexis by using Scout as a bargaining tool to ensure Willow’s freedom. I do not believe that things are going to turn out the way that Drew hopes for it. Willow does not love him anymore that ended a long-time ago.

However, a twist has erupted in this case, and it all involves Portia Robinson, who has been keeping a ton of secrets people. The biggest being she’s pregnant and slept with her colleague, Isiah. Isiah has been hiding Portia at his cabin, but Alexis got intel on Portia’s location, and she was subpoenaed to appear in court. While on the stand, the juicy details about all of Portia’s secrets and blackmail came to light, leaving Curtis, Trina and a host of others stunned in the process.

Rarely, do you witness TV so good around the Christmas holiday in the soap opera arena, but fans are eating well right now and I love every minute of it. I’m HOPING, that in the next week or right before the New Year, the audience finally gets a flashback revealing who the culprit behind Drew’s shooting truly is. Let me put it like this, the reveal better be a got damn shocking one. If its anything less, this was a wasted narrative.

With that said, Dante is getting on my last nerves with his morals. Dude, you are no priest, treating Gino like he’s the Devil because your son Rocco, can’t think for himself. The same sentiment I have to echo for Lulu. Those two bozos are destined to one another because the standards they have for others to follow, but there refusal to follow them says all you need to know about them. For the first time, in like a super long time, I cheered for Chase for calling Dante out on his moral rules. Finally, someone held up a mirror to this guy’s face, he didn’t like it and suspended Chase as a result.

I love that Laura and Sonny are entangled in Jenz Sidwell’s web. I don’t love Sidwell as a villain, sorry, but he’s not compelling at all. He just isn’t. He has doctored footage to get his way, but as I’ve noted before he’s not the power player, there is another big bad in play, who all signs are pointing to Cesar Faison. Which makes me question if it’s likely the villain of all villains ever returns. I make that assertion because it feels way too easy.

The show is toying with viewers because we know Anna is being held by Jenz Sidwell at his compound inside a secret room, one where clues are being delivered to her to make her think Faison is very much alive and her captor. Now if we get a glimpse of the iconic villain that will change things, and I think it’s very possible. I can almost see the big reveal taking place around February sweeps. Why? It would be ratings gold for it to unfold.

I’m slightly intrigued by that tale, but I’m more invested in this tale involving Carly, Valentin and Jack Brennan. Valentin wants Jack to pay and he’s using Carly to make it happen. Carly has been so mum about knowing that Josslyn is a WSB agent. Valentin has arrived in Port Charles, and Jack is desperate to find him, so much to the point he eliminated footage of Willow that the DA planned to use in court and has Nina wooing Charlotte to get details on Valentin’s location.

Could we see Nina and Valentin reunite? I’ll be honest I’ve always loved her with