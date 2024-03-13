SAN FRANCISCO—On March 8, the San Francisco District Attorney disclosed that Thea Hopkins, 43, of San Francisco was charged in connection to an attack on an elderly monolingual Cantonese speaking woman in Bayview.

The defendant was arraigned on March 7, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. She is charged with one count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)) and one count of elder abuse with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 368(b)(1)).

The SFDA’s Office reported that according to court records, on March 4, Hopkins is alleged to have attacked the victim, a 71-year-old woman, without provocation. She allegedly attacked the victim from behind, grabbing her hair, punching her several times and throwing her to the ground on the 1000 block of Gilman Avenue.

The next court date for Hopkins is March 20, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain her pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000. The court will hear further arguments on the motion to detain at the time of the preliminary hearing in this case.

The San Francisco Police Department are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.