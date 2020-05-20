SAN FRANCISCO—At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, officers from the San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station responded to a report of an armed robbery that took place on the 1200 block of Mission Street in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood.

According to a statement from SFPD Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger, four unknown male suspects, possibly in their early to mid-20s, approached two men, aged 21 and 36, and pointed a firearm at them, at which point the victims ran away. The victims last saw the four perpetrators fleeing southbound on 10th Street towards Mission Street.

Once the robbers were out of view, the 21- and 36-year old reportedly heard gunshots coming from the area of 10th Street and Mission Street.

A 53-year old male later told the police that he was shot by four suspects on the 1300 block of Mission Street.

SFPD officers from the Southern and Tenderloin Station then found used shell casings and other evidence near the location of the crime.

With life-threatening injuries, the shooting victim reportedly drove himself from the scene of the crime to the Van Ness Campus of the California Pacific Medical Center hospital at 1101 Van Ness Avenue.

At about 11:49 p.m., SFPD officers responded to a call from the Van Ness medical facility where they met with the shooting victim, according to Lobsinger.

Updates on the patient’s condition were not released to the San Francisco News due to privacy laws.

No arrests have been made in relation to the robbery and shooting, which investigators are examing to determine a connection. The SFPD Robbery Detail has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

Lobsinger told the San Francisco News, “Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.”