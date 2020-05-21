Head Of Homicide At The DA’s Office Departs After 34 Years

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 20, it was reported that Diane Knoles will leave her role as head of the homicide department at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Knoles has reportedly accepted a position at the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Knoles has served at the DA’s Office for 34 years. Prior to her role in the homicide unit, Knoles worked as the head of the intake unit where she prosecuted many cases.

For example, from 2013 to 2017, Knoles served as Assistant District Attorney in a high-profile murder case of two employees at the San Francisco Gift Center & JewelryMart at 888 Brannan Street in the South of Market neighborhood. The defendant, Barry White, was found guilty of murder and given three life sentences.

Knoles was promoted to her position in the homicide department on Monday, January 13, after District Attorney Chesa Boudin fired the former managing attorney of the homicide unit, Michael Swart.

Boudin fired Swart and five other veteran attorneys five days after he was sworn in as District Attorney on Wednesday, January 8. Boudin explained in a statement that the firings happened “in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I committed to do for San Francisco.”

Knoles’ departure thus adds to the decrease of veteran employees at the DA’s Office.

In light of Knoles’ exit, the DA’s Office said, “We thank Diane for her years of public service to San Francisco. We look forward to the opportunity to rotate and promote seasoned trial attorneys into these positions. We have already promoted several experienced attorneys into the unit and are excited about their contributions.”