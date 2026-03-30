JUPITER ISLAND, FL—On Friday, March 27, just after 2 p.m., Martin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a crash at 281 South Beach Road. Officers discovered the professional golfer, Tiger Woods, whose real name is Eldrick Tont Woods involved in a rollover crash.

Reports indicate Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed in his Range Rover near his home when the driver in front of Woods indicated they tried to pull over out of harm’s way, but the two-lane road had no shoulder. The driver in the truck was pulling a trailer with pressure washer equipment.

Woods clipped the truck in front of him, causing his vehicle to roll and spin. Deputies described Woods as “lethargic” and requested the golfer to be drug-tested.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek clarified during a news conference that Woods showed signs of “impairment” after the incident. He was not arrested until after he refused to take a urinalysis test. There were no reported injuries in the crash. Woods’ refusal to take the urinalysis test resulted in him spending 8 hours in jail.

President Trump was questioned about Tiger Woods’ wreck noting he was sorry this happened, and that Tiger was a good friend of his.

Woods and the Trump family made headlines recently, as he participated in the Golf League Finals (GLF).

His girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, and her 18-year-old daughter, Kai, were in attendance.

Kai plays golf competitively. The family has reportedly stayed on good terms for the sake of the children. President Trump mentioned that he enjoyed playing golf with his granddaughter.