SARANAC, NY—On March 26, actor James Stewart Tolkan passed away at the age of 94. Tolkan first captured the attention of his audience when he played the high school principal, with no tolerance for the student, Marty McFly, in the “Back to the Future” movies.

In “Top Gun,” Tolkan shaved his head portraying Commander Tom “Stinger” Jardian.

He made his debut in 1960 in “Naked City,” and also appeared in “Stiletto” (1969), “They Might Be Giants” (1971), “The Friends of Eddie Coyle” (1973), and played a police lieutenant in “Serpico” in 1973.

Tolkan was born in Calumet, Michigan on June 30, 1971 in the Upper peninsula. He moved to Arizona and then to New York. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelee, and three nieces in Des Moines, IA.

Contributions may be made to the Humane Society in Tolkan’s memory.