UNITED STATES─This is baffling and I don’t know any other way to say this beyond what I’m going to say: this pandemic is not over America. Look, this is no political push; I’m not getting something for bringing this to anyone’s attention, but c’mon America we have to be smarter than what we currently are. Rather you like it or not, COVID-19 is very real and took the United States and the world by surprise. The number of cases gargantuan (I love that word people), and the number of deaths just unbelievable. I mean that is something some people are not talking about, the deaths in the United States.

Of course, I think some deaths are being linked to COVID-19 that may not have been the exact cause, but we cannot ignore the fact that some people have died as a direct result of contracting the deadly virus America. With that said it forces those of us who have actually lost family members (I have), as well as close friends to the deadly disease, and it places things into a bigger perspective; this is no joke. There are some out there who HAVE NOT lost people they care about to the disease and that leaves them not fully grasping the concept of how dangerous the virus truly is.

This doesn’t mean you don’t empathize, but you may not have the same level of empathy as someone who has lost a loved one. With that said I’m so sick and tired of people not wearing a face mask. It is not like someone is asking you to have some distinct covering, they are simply asking you not only to consider protection for your own health, but for the health of other Americans. I just happened to be out because I needed to pick up a Father’s Day gift for my dad. You would think people totally forgot we just endured and are still in a pandemic.

People freely walking around the mall as if life is all good, not wearing a mask, not social distancing, some coughing, sneezing, not covering their mouths, I was appalled. Why? It feels like people seem to think the worst is over and that is not the case people. I completely understand if someone cannot wear a mask because of other health ailments, but if you have NO REASON, why would you not wear the mask?

When you pose that question, some people just don’t want to do it. Guess what? Neither do I, but at the same time I don’t want to catch COVID-19 or potentially pass it along to a family member who could be at higher risk and could die as a result of catching the disease. Some Americans are being selfish and its annoying me to the core. I mean a ton of retailers are NOT allowing patrons inside their establishments without a mask. I saw a few get upset, but the companies did not back off. Either you wear a mask or you’re not getting any entry, and to be honest I’m ok with that decision. It’s a clear sign that the companies are not just thinking about the health of the customers, but their employees as well who could be exposed. If people cannot understand that, there is nothing I can say or do that will change that. I hate to say this, but this is going to be the norm people. Social distancing is a must, the amount of people who can enter an establishment will be limited and the notion of being in massive crowds, we may as well forget that for the time being.

Life as we know it pre COVID-19 is long over, wearing a mask is kind of the new cool trend and if you don’t have the PPE that everyone has become accustomed to, you can use a scarf or take a shirt, cut it up and use it as a cover up. Grab a mask, make a mask and become familiar with it America, it is life as we know it.

Written By Jason Mitchell