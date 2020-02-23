UNITED STATES─Alright America it is time for us to have an honest conversation about clothing. When I say clothing, I’m not referring to what’s only in your closet, but also in those drawers in your bedroom and throughout your house. I recently went through my closet and discovered I have too many clothes.

Is it the fact that I buy just to buy? Could it be the fact that I got the item on sale? Could it be that I’m compensating for not having a ton of options when it came to clothing as a kid? Perhaps, I would make the argument that it’s all of the above. There is that saying that if you have not worn the clothing item in over a year that means it’s time for you to get rid of it. For me, that is a tough thing to do because I don’t like parting with items that I’ve spent money on. If I spent money on it, I don’t want to get rid of it. I have gotten much better at it. It does dawn on me that if I really have not worn it, it’s time for me to donate the clothing to a local charity or sell lightly worn clothing. Heck, anyway I can earn a bit of extra money I am all for it.

However, what I have discovered as I age, is just because something is on sale does not mean you have to purchase it. What does that mean? So many of us just buy because something is on sale, we don’t need it, but we feel compelled to purchase for a reason that not even we can explain to ourselves. So I’m learning, yet getting something at a great deal is always great, but if it’s something I really do not want or even need, why waste my money on it?

I’m starting to learn that material things are nice, but at the end of the day, it’s just a materialistic thing. You cannot eat it, it only brings you joy for a moment or two after you’ve made the purchase, so take that money and use it elsewhere. I’m starting to realize in life making experiences are more fulfilling than having a closet full of so many clothes that you tend to wear the same thing over and over and over again because that is your favorite item.

Heck, I’m guilty of it, as I know many of you are guilty of it also. We like what we like, and as a result we wear those items time and time again. What does that mean? We end up cluttering a closet with items that just sit and collect dust or just beg to be worn. Just imagine if our clothes could talk. Some would probably tell us we haven’t been worn in years, maybe even a decade. Then the realization comes to you that you spent how much money on this item and you’ve never worn it.

Yeah, that is not good America. So here is my recommendation to you, if you have clothes in your closet that you seriously have not worn in years, it’s time to give them away. Let those beautiful clothes be worn by someone who actually needs them because when you have such an abundance of clothing, you cannot wear everything even if you tried.

Written By Zoe Mitchell