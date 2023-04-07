HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards were announced on Wednesday, April 5 and leading the pack was the film “Top Gun: Maverick” and the TV series “Stranger Things” with six nominations apiece. The HBO limited series “The White Lotus” and the Netflix series “Wednesday” both earned four nominations.

Two new categories at this year’s ceremony include Best Reality Onscreen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast. Were there potential surprises? Yes. I’m really surprised for all the love that the thriller “Nope” received. It wasn’t that great of a flick compared to Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us.” All this love for “Don’t Worry Darling?” That so-called thriller was a terrible movie people, like really bad. “Murder Mystery 2” being nominated after literally just coming out like a week ago?

The contenders for Best Villain almost feel like a joke, compared to all the potential villains that could’ve and should’ve been nominated. Things have become a popularity contest with MTV nowadays instead of considering actual merit to a degree. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Movie

-“Avatar: The Way of Water”

-“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-“Elvis”

-“Nope”

-“Scream VI”

-“Smile”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Show

-“Stranger Things”

-“The Last of Us”

-“The White Lotus”

-“Wednesday”

-“Wolf Pack”

-“Yellowstone”

-“Yellowjackets”

Best Performance in a Movie

-Austin Butler “Elvis”

-Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling”

-Keke Palmer “Nope”

-Michael B. Jordan “Creed III”

-Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Performance in a Show

-Aubrey Plaza “The White Lotus”

-Christina Ricci “Yellowjackets”

-Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

-Riley Keough “Daisy Jones & The Six”

-Sadie Sink “Stranger Things”

-Selena Gomez “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Hero

-Diego Luna “Andor”

-Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

-Paul Rudd “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

-Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us”

-Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Villain

-Elizabeth Olsen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

-Harry Styles “Don’t Worry Darling”

-Jamie Campbell Bower “Stranger Things”

-M3GAN “M3GAN”

-The Bear “Cocaine Bear”

Best Kiss

-Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux “The Last of Us”

-Harry Styles and David Dawson “My Policeman”

-Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow “Outer Banks”

-Riley Keough and Sam Claflin “Daisy Jones & The Six”

-Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne “Only Murders in the Building”

Breakthrough Performance

-Bad Bunny “Bullet Train”

-Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”

-Emma D’Arcy “House of the Dragon”

-Joseph Quinn “Stranger Things”

-Rachel Sennott “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best Fight

-Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs Bad Bunny (The Wolf) “Bullet Train”

-Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface “Scream VI”

-Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) “Stranger Things”

-Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone “John Wick: Chapter 4”

-Escape from Narkina 5 “Andor”

Most Frightened Performance

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-Jesse Tyler Ferguson “Cocaine Bear”

-Justin Long “Barbarian”

-Rachel Sennott “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

-Sosie Bacon “Smile”

Best Comedic Performance

-Adam Sandler “Murder Mystery 2”

-Dylan O’Brien “Not Okay”

-Jennifer Coolidge “Shotgun Wedding”

-Keke Palmer “Nope”

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

Best Kick-Ass Cast

-“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

-“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-“Outer Banks”

-“Stranger Things”

-“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Best Duo

-Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke “Do Revenge”

-Jenna Ortega and Thing “Wednesday”

-Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno “The White Lotus”

-Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”

-Tom Cruise and Miles Teller “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Competition Series

-“All-Star Shore”

-“Big Brother”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars”

-“The Challenge: USA”

-“The Traitors”

Best Host

-Drew Barrymore “The Drew Barrymore Show”

-Joel Madden “Ink Master”

-Nick Cannon “The Masked Singer”

-RuPaul “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Best Docu-Reality Series

-“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

-“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

-“Family Reunion: Love & Hip-Hop Edition”

-“The Kardashians”

-“Vanderpump Rules”

The ceremony will be air live on May 7 on MTV and is expected to be hosted by actress Drew Barrymore. The ceremony will air at 8 p.m. With fans getting the opportunity to vote for the winners, don’t expect the people, the movies or shows you think should win to be confused with who is actually going to win.