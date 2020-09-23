HOLLYWOOD—Celebrities love to start dieting in the fall. Especially this fall, after being in quarantine for so many months. Losing weight while you’re a celebrity has its pluses and minuses. You have access to trainers, chefs, and expensive treatments. However, you always have the fans and the unforgiving glare of the media on you. Everyone remembers the weight loss of Jessica Simpson. She captured America’s heart on the show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” which Jessica has been considered a blonde bombshell.

She showed off her killer curves when she sported the iconic Daisy Dukes for her role in “The Dukes Of Hazzard” reboot movie. Like most women, after two pregnancies, she gained a bit of the baby weight. Yet, with the help of Weight Watchers and of course a trainer, Jess dropped 80 pounds and got back her incredible curvy shape. Yes, without surgery.

Actor John Goodman, who was a bit moody when I first saw him, probably due to the fact he had a few extra pounds, underwent a crazy transformation. He rose to fame as Roseanne’s husband Dan on “Roseanne” then went on to a movie career. After wrapping up filming the movie “10 Cloverfield Lane,” John decided it was time for a major lifestyle change.

Instead of fast and furious, he went slow and steady and won the race. It took several years, but he lost over 100 pounds by staying on a healthy diet and working out. Model Tyra Banks, famous for her killer curves, she was the first African-American model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated and GQ.

After some unflattering paparazzi shots on the beach in 2009, Tyra spoke out against pressure for women to be thin on her talk show Tyra. She’s been hitting the gym and is looking very fit. Actor Christian Bale began his acting career at the tender age of 13, playing the lead to perfection in “Empire Of The Sun.” He is known for his work ethics, whichever role he takes on, he researches the role and changes his physical appearance in order to perfectly portray the character. The actor dropped a whopping 63 pounds and sported a shockingly thin frame to play Trevor Reznik in the indie Spanish film “The Machinist.”

Oprah Winfrey is the very own rags to riches fairytale. She embodies the American Dream-rising from an impoverished childhood where she faced racial discrimination in the South -to the now billionaire media mogul and one of the most successful women in the planet. However, just like many successful women they struggle with their weight. She joined Weight Watchers in order to slim down. Since starting the program, she shed 30 pounds and she says that she feels better than ever.

Actress Kirstie Alley shot to Hollywood stardom, with many films and a career-making part on the iconic 80s-TV show “Cheers.” She began stacking up the pounds so her acting opportunities started to dry up. She decided to get serious about slimming down and joined Jenny Craig. She dropped a whopping 50 pounds and appeared in a bikini on Oprah, making good on her promise.

Actress Queen Latifah, has done so much from rapping to singing, to modeling and acting. She wasn’t really happy with her figure so decided to go healthy. She began working out with a personal trainer 5 days a week and eating vegetables and fresh fruits. While she still has some meat on her bones, she looks absolutely stunning. Who could forget about the late Anna Nicole Smith. She was a stunner, a knockout. She was the 1993 Playmate of the Year, that’s how her career began. Anna turned to food for comfort like so many of us do. However, she never forgot about the amazing figure she used to have, which brought her to the spotlight. Anna shed an astonishing 69 pounds. She will always be remembered for her beautiful good looks and a killer body.

Rose’s Scoop: Ruth Bader Ginsburg will become the first woman in history to lie in state in U.S. Capitol. If I had to bet the farm, I would say most likely Amy Coney Barrett would be the one to replace RBG. Most likely will have to wait till September 26 to find out. Last but not least, new music just came out from brutal death thrash metal, Sadistic _Oppressor. You can pre-order “”Blessing Of Terror, through the bands website Sadistic Oppressor.