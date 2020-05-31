Treasure Island Affordable Housing Project To Begin Construction This Summer

SAN FRANCISCO—104 new affordable housing units for veterans on Treasure Island will start getting built sometime this summer, as announced on Friday, May 29, after the city secured a $43.7 million loan for construction.

Maceo May Apartments, the name of the project, is Treasure Island’s first 100 percent affordable housing project. It is to be built on a vacant site of over 39,000 square feet. The all-electric housing project is planned to be a maximum of 70 feet tall, with three to six stories, including a shared kitchen area, parking garage, and an interior courtyard. It is projected to be completed in 2022.

The apartments will house homeless or formerly homeless veterans.

The project is financed by the Treasure Island Development Authority (TIDA), the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, along with other donors. The architect is Mithun, a design firm that has worked on the National Nordic Museum, certain buildings on the University of California, Irvine campus, and more. The developers of the project are Chinatown Community Development Center and Swords to Plowshares.

Chinatown CDC describes itself as a “nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of serving low income San Franciscans.” Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit veteran service organization.

The Maceo May Apartments project is a part of a larger redevelopment plan for Treasure Island. The island was established in 1936 and was the location of nuclear training for the U.S. Navy. Concerns of radioactive residue contaminating the island from its time as a military base led some residents to file a class-action lawsuit on January 23.

According to City-Data, a website that compiles information from government and private sources to construct profiles of American cities, 53.4 percent of the population on Treasure Island lives below the poverty level.

The redevelopment plan for Treasure Island aims to ultimately erect 8,000 new homes, over 2,160 of which will be affordable. It also wants to make available 550,000 square feet of commercial space, 300 hotel rooms, and 290 acres for open areas.

Regarding the Maceo May Apartments, TIDA Director Bob Beck said, “This is a tremendous milestone in the process of converting the Naval Station to civilian use, and it was important to everyone involved that this first project acknowledge the service of our nation’s veterans.”