WEST PALM BEACH, FL—On Saturday, March 18, former President Donald Trump announced his potential arrest on Tuesday, March 21 from an illegal leak from New York’s District Attorney’s Office for Alvin Bragg of Manhattan.

The allegations against Trump date back to 2006. The story resurfaced in 2018 when Former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen chose to pay adult film star, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 in alleged hush money to silence her accusations regarding a decades-old relationship that allegedly took place.

Daniels alleged affair with Trump was consensual and was not a crime, but he could be indicted over the same incident. Daniels told The Daily Beast, she never intended to sue Trump for defamation of character. Stormy indicated she intended to stand up for herself “from President Trump and his minions,” but the decision to sue Trump was on behalf of her attorney Michael Avenatti. She informed The Daily Beast that Avenatti set up a fund in her name by Avenatti unbeknownst to her. She noted she learned of another fund in her name via Twitter.

Cohen pleaded guilty to the federal charges against him in 2018 including five counts of tax evasion, one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution, one count of making an excessive campaign contribution, and lying to the United States Congress.

Cohen was disbarred and sentenced to three years of prison time and three years of supervision along with fines and monetary restitution for his crimes.

”Now illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors) fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of nest week,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

A spokesperson for the NYDA’s Office refused to comment on the case. A spokesperson for Trump made the following statement:

“There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Department and the DA’s office, and other fake news carriers that the George Soros-funded radical left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his witch hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our justice system.”

According to reports, no officials with the New York District Attorney’s Office want anything to do with the case noting no actual crime has been committed.