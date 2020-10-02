UNITED STATES—United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Noble Peace Prize for a third time. On September 30, a group of law professors from Australia backed support to nominate him for the award. According to Sky News Australia, one of the law professors, identified as David Flint, said the reason for their support was President Trump’s recent role in helping mediate shaky relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The other 3 professors involved remain unnamed.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which would achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans,” Flint said in the interview with Sky News Australia. “He went ahead and negotiated against all advice. But he did it with common sense,” Flint added.

According to the nobelprize.org, nomination takes several steps. A candidate must be nominated by certain qualified individuals, including but not limited to members of national assemblies, university professors, persons who have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize before, current and former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, etc. Every year there is a deadline for submission of all nominations, after which the Norwegian Nobel Committee reviews the candidates and makes a majority vote on the winner.

On September 29, President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. addressed the nomination via Twitter:

“Wow. Now that’s 3 Nobel nominations. Is that the record? This one for pulling us out of endless wars, a huge deal that no one else in the DC bubble would have had the guts to do. You know they’ll still give it to antifa or something ridiculous but cool none the less.”

This is not the first time President Trump has been nominated for the award. Earlier in September, Trump also received a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize from Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Days later, on September 11, Trump received another separate nomination from Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish parliament. The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 9 and in December the Nobel Laureate winners will receive their prizes in a ceremony.